HYDERABAD: Taking a dig at the authorities of Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board for being ineffective in implementing an order of the court, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the secretary of APPCB to appear before it in person next week to explain why a report and counter affidavit regarding non-prosecution of officers of the Guntur Municipal Corporation was not filed in spite of the court’s direction.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was dealing with a PIL filed by Animal Rescue Organization and others seeking to declare as illegal the operation of a slaughter house by the corporation and the slaughtering of donkeys in Guntur for its meat.