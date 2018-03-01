VISAKHAPATNAM: In an attempt to help out the traders facing difficulties in claiming refunds on the Integrated Goods and Service Tax (IGST) paid on exports owing to mistakes in the information they have furnished to GSTN and customs EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) system, tax authorities have launched an alternative mechanism to rectify the errors.

The exporters can now approach the “IGST Refund Cell” of respective Custom Houses to rectify the information and get the tax refunds, the officials say.

The tax authorities have noticed that the traders are facing a lot difficulties in claiming the refunds on IGST paid on exports due to mistakes in the information furnished to GSTN or Customs EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) System.

“In many cases, the refunds have been held up because of the mismatch of invoice numbers and values submitted in GSTR-1 and shipping bills. To resolve this, an alternative mechanism has been provided to give exporters an opportunity to rectify such errors committed in the initial stage and claim refund,” a press note released by the Chief Commissioner’s office, CGST, Visakhapatnam Zone has said.

Exporters can approach “Integrated Goods and Service TaxRefund Cell” of the Custom House where they have filed the shipping bills for rectification of the errors in the information and get the refunds sanctioned.

The Inland Container Depot in Vizag and the Custom Houses have already set up special cells to address to such queries pertaining to the problems the exporters are facing in GSTN, EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) System.

The wrongly entered details in the GSTR-1 returns can be corrected by filing amendments through the Table-9 of the GSTR-1 in the next month.

The tax authorities have advised exporters to refer to the circular issued by the Central Board of Excise and Customs issued on February 23.

Helpline

0891-2565140 (Visakhapatnam Custom House) or send mail to prcomm1-cusvzg@gov.in

0884-2375632 (Kakinada Custom House) or send mail to ac.kkd-apr.cpc-ap@gov.in

0861-2377722 (Krishnapatnam Custom House) or send mail to ac.kpp-exp.cpc-ap@gov.in

0863-2344213 (Inland Container Depot, Vizag) or send mail to ac.icd.cpc-ap@gov.in