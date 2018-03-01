HYDERABAD: The dispute over water sharing between the two Telugu states flared up again on Wednesday following the Telangana government’s refusal to allow Andhra Pradesh to draw water from Nagarjunasagar. Policemen were deployed near the dam to keep the situation under control after AP and TS officials got into a heated argument.

According to sources, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) member-secretary Paramesham over phone and requested for the release of at least 2,000 cusecs of water from the dam. The sources said the AP government also wrote a letter to KRMB to convene a meeting on Thursday.

According to Telangana officials, Andhra Pradesh has drawn more than its quota of Krishna water for the year and was continuing to draw more. As a result, the KRMB in its order requested AP to stop further drawls immediately. As per the agreement for the year, the KRMB allotted 60 tmcft to AP and 50 tmcft to TS. Telangana officials are trying to close all outlets of Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar so that AP cannot take more water.

Infuriated AP officials along with the superintending engineer of irrigation reached Nagarjunasagar and got into a verbal duel with TS officials leading to mild tension.