NELLORE: Thieves drugged and robbed 11 passengers of Yashwantpur - Lucknow train on Thursday. The victims were shifted to the government hospital at Gudur for treatment. When the passengers boarded the train, two persons argued with them for seats at Yashwantpur.

After a few hours, the two made friendly overtures towards the victims and offered them biscuits and cool drink mixed with sedative. The victims fell unconscious after having them. The other passengers, who noticed the victims in an unconscious state, informed the railway police at Renigunta. When the information reached the police, the train had already moved out of Renigunta. They immediately alerted the Gudur RPF, who shifted the passengers to the area hospital. Gudur area hospital doctors referred six of the passengers to Nellore hospital.

The miscreants robbed the passengers of a laptop, `15,000 and five mobile phones. The victims boarded the train at Yashwantpur on Wednesday. “They were unable to disclose their details,” said Balakrishna, Gudur RPF SI. The victims are Vijay, Shankar, Kiran, Kamalesh Singh, Ram, Rajesh Kumar, Sanjay, Vikram from Jabalpur and Raipur.