CM N Chandrababu Naidu handing over a cheque to the kin of an AgriGold victim at Secretariat on Thursday | Express

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu distributed cheques for Rs 5 lakh to each of the families of 100 AgriGold scam victims at the Interim Government Complex (IGC) at Velagapudi on Thursday. The total worth of relief was Rs 5 crore. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to deposit their savings in the public sector banks to avoid being cheated by private companies which lure people with attractive interest rates.

He warned the companies of seizure of their properties to render justice to depositors if they fail to return the deposits of people with interest.

Stating that the State government is committed to the welfare of AgriGold victims, the CM assured justice to all the victims of AgriGold financial scandal due to which investors in five States were affected.

Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, Secretary Girija Sankar, Director General of Police M Malakondaiah and Additional DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao were among those present on the occasion.

AgriGold Customers’ Federation and Agents’ Welfare Association honorary president Muppalla Nageswara Rao, State president B Viswanatha Reddy, general secretary V Tirupati Rao, executive president EV Naidu and deputy general secretary BV Chandrasekhara Rao thanked the Chief Minister.

Nageswara Rao said that it is the first time in the Independent India that a government is coming to the rescue of people duped by a private finance agency and thanked the Chief Minister for his initiative.