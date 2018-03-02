VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament from March 5, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will hold a crucial meeting with TDP MPs at his residence at Undavalli on Friday to chalk out a strategy to be adopted during the session.

Alleging that justice was not done to the State in the Union Budget, the TDP MPs had staged protests against the Centre’s apathy both inside and outside Parliament. They also stalled the proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament during the first phase of the Budget Session.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of TDP asking the Centre to come out with a clear statement on fulfilment of promises made to the State in the AP Reorganisation Act.