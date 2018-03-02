GUNTUR: APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy has said that the party will lodge a cheating complaint against BJP and TDP with New Delhi police for deceiving people of AP on Special Category Status (SCS), on March 5. He said this at the AP Pratyeka Hoda Vibhajana Hameela Sadhana Samithi conducted State-level conference at Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram in Guntur on Thursday. Speakers in the conference demanded SCS for AP.

APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna, CPM State secretary P Madhu, Andhra Intellectuals Forum president Chalasani Srinivas, former minister Konathala Ramakrishna, Tollywood actor Sivaji and others attended the meeting. The meeting has decided to launch “Modi Hatao-AP Bachao” movement in the coming days.

Raghuveera Reddy said the Congress will conduct Atma Gourava (self-APCC president N Raghuveera Reddyrespect) Deekshas on March 6 and 7 in New Delhi and further will stage a protest in front of the Parliament on March 8. He also said that the party will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission of India, seeking cancellation of recognition to BJP and TDP for cheating people of AP, on March 9.