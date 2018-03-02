VIJAYAWADA: With the Rajya Sabha elections round the corner, the number of aspirants in the ruling TDP is increasing day-by-day. Sources say that not only the TDP leaders but also some industrialists are lobbying hard to get elected to the Upper House on the Telugu Desam ticket.

As per the strength of MLAs in the AP Legislative Assembly, the TDP will secure two out of the three vacant Rajya Sabha seats. However, there are chances of the TDP contesting all the three seats if one or two MLAs from the opposition YSR Congress extend support to the ruling party.

The Rajya Sabha election will be held in the AP Legislative Assembly on March 23.

Expressing his desire to get a Rajya Sabha MP seat, Finance Minister and TDP senior leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu came into the picture. Though Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have opted for continuing the services of Yanamala in the State, sources say that the TDP general secretary and Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh is favouring the candidature of Yanamala.

A senior TDP leader told TNIE that the Chief Minister is against the wishes of Yanamala as the TDP supremo thinks that his services are needed more in the State at present. “Be it in party or in the government, Yanamala has his own importance and whenever a trouble arises, the Chief Minister will first ask us to approach Yanamala,” said a party leader.

In case of allocating a seat to Backward Classes, sources say that, if not Yanamala, the Chief Minister may give a chance to AP Women’s Cooperative Finance Corporation Chairperson Panchumarthi Anuradha.

The list of aspirants under the SC category is also long. Leaders, including Varla Ramaiah, Jupudi Prabhakar, Nelavala Subramanyam and Parasa Ratnam are vying for the post. Sources say that in case of Naidu is keen on giving one seat to SCs, he may opt for a leader from Madiga community instead of Mala community. As four MPs elected to the Lok Sabha from the TDP are from Mala community, a senior TDP leader observed that the Rajya Sabha seat may be given to Madigas and under such circumstances it may be given to AP Housing Board Chairman Varla Ramaiah. A representation to make a Madiga leader Rajya Sabha member has been submitted to the Chief Minister, sources said.

TS leaders, industrialists in race

It is learnt that leaders from Telangana as well as some industrialists are also trying their luck. Prabhu Kishore of Varun Motors and Madhav from Reliance Group are also said to be in the race. TDP leaders from Telangana, including Ravula Chandrasekhar, Prakash Reddy and Aravind Kumar Goud are also making their best to get a ticket. Kambhampati Rammohan Rao, representative of AP in New Delhi, is also said to be making efforts for getting a Rajya Sabha seat. Some of the TDP leaders say that Naidu may not choose any industrialist for Rajya Sabha as the general elections are fast approaching.

“Of course, the TDP, on several occasions, has nominated industrialists and investors for one Rajya Sabha seat whenever the party got more than two seats as the services of them will be utilised for lobbying at the Central level for the benefit of the State. But, this time Naidu may not opt for the formula and is expected to nominate leaders from the party itself,’’ a TDP leader said.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that in case the TDP contesting for the third seat, CM Ramesh, whose Rajya Sabha MP tenure is coming to an end, will contest. However, as the equation of the TDP is not at best with its ally, the BJP, it may be a difficult task for the TDP to bag the third Rajya Sabha seat even if it succeeded in attracting one or two MLAs from the opposition YSRC.

The BJP has four MLAs in the Assembly.

However, the TDP leaders say that they cannot assume anything at this juncture over who will be the nominees of the TDP as Naidu is in the habit of finalising the candidates just hours before filing of nominations. Thus anything can happen at any time, another leader said. The YSRC has already announced Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy as its candidate.

Rajya Sabha Election

