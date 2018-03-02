VISAKHAPATNAM: Reiterating that there is no going back on the decision of YSRC MPs resigning if the Centre does not fulfil the promises made to AP during bifurcation, party MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy has said that they will move a ‘no-confidence motion’ in the Parliament to bring pressure on the BJP-led NDA government.

The YSRC activists led by the party leaders including V Vijaya Sai Reddy, Malla Vijaya Prasad, T Vijay Kumar, G Amarnath and others took out a huge rally on Thursday from the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the GVMC building here to the collectorate as part of the state-wide ‘Maha Dharna’, demanding the fulfilment of the bifurcation promises including special category status to AP, granting of a special railway zone to the state with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters among others.

“As per our party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s directions, the YSRC MPs will move a ‘no-confidence motion’ in Parliament, with the support of other opposition parties. The Centre must fulfil all the promises made to the state in the AP State Reorganisation Act. If the Centre does not pay a heed, all YSRC MPs will tender their resignations,” said Vijaya Sai Reddy during the dharna, adding that the agitation will continue until the state gets the due justice. Launching a scathing attack on the TDP leaders, he said the state government was playing gimmicks by spreading a false propaganda that the Centre has given special package instead of special category status.

“Now, the Chief Minister is saying that the special category status is a Sanjeevani for the AP. The TDP government must stop taking U-turns on its stands by enacting political dramas,” he said.

Ridiculing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s claim that the state was developing on all fronts, he said,”The development is confined to the personal gains of TDP leaders and Janmabhoomi committee members only.” Later, the YSRC protesters submitted a memorandum to collector Pravin Kumar.