HYDERABAD: The case hearing proceedings in the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday almost came to a standstill as the majority members of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana High Court Advocates’ Associations decided to abstain from the court work.

Besides, they took out a protest rally from the High Court gate to Gulzar Houz near Charminar by raising slogans, carrying placards and staging a dharna in support of their demands. A large number of advocates from the high court and the subordinate courts took part in the rally led by AP and Telangana HC advocates’ associations presidents Challa Dhananjaya and Jalli Kanakaiah, respectively.

On Feb 27, at an extraordinary general body meeting organised by both the associations have unanimously resolved to abstain from the court work on March 1 and 2 with the demand to fill the existing vacancies of the judges, appointing regular chief justice to the high court, Supreme Court bench at Hyderabad and withdrawal of amendment made to Section 41 of CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code) which gives enormous powers to the police to deal with an accused.

Further, they also sought for withdrawal of the circular issued to various high courts by the Supreme Court to dispose of the pending cases prior to 2012. If the Central government and the Apex Court do not take any steps in this regard, then both the associations will discuss the issues once again after 15 days and take further course of action.

On Thursday, as soon as the courts started functioning for the day the protesting advocates went into the court halls requesting their colleague lawyers to cooperate with their call to boycott the court work. Accordingly, they went into the first court hall and told the bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi about the associations decision to abstain from the court work. Responding to it, the ACJ said that the court will hear the cases if the advocates are willing to submit their arguments. If no advocates attend to their cases then the court will adjourn such cases but will not dismiss them, the ACJ noted.

Later, the agitating lawyers took out a protest rally from the High Court gate upto Gulzar Houz and staged dharna.

The demands

