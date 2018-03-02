SRIKAKULAM: Condemning the attack on Hiramandalam tehsildar Kali Prasad by a group of Vamsadhara project evacuees from Duggupuram, collector K Dhananjaya Reddy on Thursday said that some middlemen from the village were provoking the oustees for personal gain.

Some evacuees manhandled Kali Prasad at his office on Wednesday following heated arguments alleging discrimination in the disbursal of the youth package as part of the R&R benefits.

“The door is open to the evacuees to air their grievances. Apart from regular grievance day programme on Mondays, a special cell has been opened exclusively for Vamsadhara oustees at the collectorate to attend to their pleas on every Saturday. The evictees must utilise these facilities instead of falling prey to the tactics of middlemen,” he told the media on Thursday evening.

Giving details about the compensation amounts, he said 8.3 lakh acres have been acquired for Vamsadhara project at Hiramandalam, Kotturu and LN Peta and Rs 158 crore has been paid as compensation so far.

Solatium of Rs 74.27 crore has been paid for 7,238 structures which were pulled down at all the displaced villages. Apart from the compensation, Rs 83.29 crore has been paid to the project affected and displaced families as rehabilitation package benefits.

“So far, 13 colonies have been constructed for 372 displaced families at a cost of Rs 55.12 crore. The 2,073 villagers who demanded compensation instead of house sites have been paid Rs 103.65 crore. In total 6,778 people have received a compensation of Rs 323.81 crore as part of rehabilitation benefits,” he said.

Referring to the youth package, the collector said, Rs 346.80 crore has been distributed to 6,936 beneficiaries from all the 19 displaced villages.

In Duggupuram, 806.22 acres have been acquired and Rs 10.16 crore have been disbursed as compensation. Further, Rs 1.88 crore has been paid for 47. 23 acres of D Patta land in the village and Rs 30.93 crore has been released to 662 beneficiaries under the R&R package. As many as 323 beneficiaries have received the PDF package of Rs 14.46 crore and 281 eligible youth have received the youth package, the collector said.

In a bid to help out the displaced beneficiaries who have not received the youth package owing to ineligibility are given a priority while allocating houses under the NTR Housing Scheme.

Compensation package

8.3 L acres

Acquired for Vamsadhara project at Hiramandalam, Kotturu and LN Peta

A323.81 cr

Rehabilitation benefits disbursed

Revenue officials condemn attack

Srikakulam: Revenue officials staged a dharna in front of the collectorate on Thursday, condemning the attack on Hiramnadalam tehsildar Kali Prasad. “The revenue officials have put in a lot of effort in attending to the pleas of the evacuees, ensuring their safe eviction and rehabilitation,” said joint collector-2 P Rajanikanta Rao.