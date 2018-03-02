GUNTUR: As many as 61 cases were registered within one hour during a special drive conducted by Urban Police Department to check drunk driving, in Guntur. The drive was conducted as part of the programmes to increase awareness among the public and to curb drunk driving in the city.

With such programmes the Police Department aims at reducing accidents and ensure safety of the public. In the past six months, during special drives, police have registered 2,100 cases against drunk drivers and collected `29.82 lakh towards fine.

The people are welcoming special drives and are seeking frequent checks to curb drunk driving menace in the city. The public said that the number of liquor shops are increasing year by year and a shop is available in every colony in the city. Locals said that liquor shops are situated in the main centres and main roads of the colonies.

“Drunkards falling off their bikes and creating nuisance in an inebriated condition in public areas is a common sight. Strict measures by the police is the only way to bring the menace under control,” R Srinivasa Rao of Ashok Nagar said.

Traffic DSP Ch Papa Rao said that the police are conducting checks as per the directions of SP. “We are conducting special drives and organising counselling among vehicle users,” he said.

“It is a serious offence to drive after consuming alcohol. Those under the influence of alcohol should abstain from driving and instead engage another driver,” he said.

The DSP also urged the public to refrain from driving after consuming alcohol. Guntur Rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao directed the traffic police to conduct counselling to inebriated drivers on every Monday. He said that drunk driving is dangerous to the person himself as well as the public and urged people to avoid such acts.