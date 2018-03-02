ELURU: Akiveedu police have arrested four persons following complaints of pickpocketing. The four-member gang used to select big functions of celebrities and politicians for pickpocketing and snatching handbags.

The arrested were identified as Itta Balaji from Tadepalli village in Guntur district, Bhojagani Murali from Vijayawada, Chinnapothula Kiran Kumar and Mantri Nagaraju. The incident came to light after Akiveedu police nabbed the gang members following complaints from people who attended the Dwajarohanam held at a local temple on Sunday. Undi MLA VV Sivaramaraju too had attended the programme.

After the programme, police received complaints of pickpocketing. The victims complained that they lost money during the programme. The police arrested the gang members from a Tata Indigo car, which the accused used for reaching targeted events. During interrogation, Itta Balaji admitted that they used to select functions attended by high profile personalities. Akiveedu SI K Sudhakara Reddy said that `9,200 and two mobile phones were seized from the accused. Fake currency notes in the denomination of `2,000 were also recovered from the accused.