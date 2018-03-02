GUNTUR: Responding to the allegations levelled against him by former minister and party colleague Ravela Kishore Babu of having a hand in illegal excavation of loam soil worth Rs 100 crore at Obulanadiupalem in Prathipadu of Guntur district, Civil Supplies Minister P Pulla Rao said stern action will be taken against anyone misusing his name and indulging in illegal mining.

The minister, who launched distribution of Tur Dal (red gram) at a fair price shop at Arundelpet in Guntur on Thursday, told mediapersons, who sought his reaction on the allegations levelled against him and his men, said the issue was brought to his notice by Kishore Babu. “Illegal mining is wrong and anyone resorting to it should be punished. I have asked the officials to look into the incident and take necessary action,” he said.

On Wednesday, Ravela Kishore Babu took a team of scribes to Obulanaidupalme to expose the alleged illegal mining of loam soil. According to him, two persons - Ashok and Narayana Swamy - followers of minister Pulla Rao - were carrying out illegal mining using the name of the minister. He alleged that minister’s men were selling the soil for Rs 7,500 per truckload and claimed that Rs 2,500 of them were being given as a bribe to the officials.

He had even alleged the role of TDP leader Mannava Anil, son of NTR Mirchi Yard chairman Mannava Subba Rao.

Meanwhile, the minister warned of stern action against ration dealers and illegal traders for diverting the subsidised rice supplied under Public Distribution System.

