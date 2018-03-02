KURNOOL: Villagers of Santhekudluru near Andhra - Karnataka border in the district celebrated Holi in a different manner on Thursday. As part of the tradition, young men in the village get dressed as women and celebrate the festival of colours, along with their family members.

In the attire of women, they visit Rathi Manmadha temple in the village and offer special prayers. They offer silk clothes to deities Rathi Manmadha as part of the Holi celebrations.

It is believed that the deities will bless them if the young men worship Rathi Manmadha in the attire of women and their wishes will be fulfilled.

According to G Prasad, a villager, worshipping of Rathi Manmadha by young men in the attire of women is an age old tradition in Santhekudluru. “I am a bank employee. My elders followed the tradition. I am also continuing the tradition. Actually, I got the bank job with the blessings of Rathi Manmadha,” Prasad said.

K Hulikuntappa, a school teacher, said: “I have been taking part in the Holi festivities in the village for the past six years, upholding the age old tradition of worshipping Rathi Manmadha in the attire of women.”