RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In an attempt to provide access to hygienic sanitation facilities to hundreds of commuters, namma toilets were inaugurated on an experimental basis at Deluxe Centre here with the funds donated by ONGC under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Namma toilets were set up for the first time at Allahabad Kumbh Mela and later were introduced in cities like Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

In Andhra Pradesh, Namma toilets were first set up in Vijayawada and then in Rajamahendravaram. Each unit of Namma toilet costs around `8 lakh and depending upon the size it may go up to `25 lakh. These toilets can be set up in less space, with more urinals. It is completely made of metal and no cement and bricks are used in this. If required these are movable from one place to another.

Speaking to Express, RMC Medical & Health Officer Dr. MVR Murthy said that they had identified 11 key areas for setting up such toilets where the crowd mobility is high.

He said that ONGC would extend its help for three more such toilets and for construction of more toilets voluntary organisations are being contacted for financial assistance.

Three more toilets will soon come up on Main Road, Government General Hospital, and Kambala Cheruvu areas. These toilets are completely designed with technology suitable for disabled and senior citizens.

