VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials of International Rice Research Centre, Philippines to submit a scientific report on quality paddy with low production cost.

The international research team led by its Director General Dr Matthew Morell, along with agriculture minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, called on CM at his residence in Undavalli on Friday.

Stating that AP, which is the rice bowl of India, achieved highest growth rate in agriculture and allied sectors, the CM said that he wanted to develop AP as the best agricultural hub. He asked the team to present a report to his government as he intends to set up an innovation centre. Speaking on the occasion, the IRRC director general said they were ready to set up a satellite-based international innovation centre in AP. He said that a sub-centre was present in Varanasi.

Minister for Agriculture Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy explained to the CM about necessary infrastructure needed to set up the innovation centre. Acharya NG Ranga, Agriculture University V-C, Damodar Naidu, director of research NV Naidu and commissioner of agriculture Hari Jawaharlal were also present.