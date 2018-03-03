HYDERABAD: Telangana will get 24 tmcft of water and Andhra Pradesh 9 tmcft from River Krishna up to March 28. This was the agreement reached at the three-member committee meeting of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) held at Jala Soudha here on Friday.

On the excess water drawn by Andhra Pradesh over and above its quota, the three-member committee will meet again in three days.

When TS engineer-in-chief Muralidhar Rao argued that AP drew more water, his AP counterpart Venkateswarlu told the KRMB member-secretary Paramesham that standing crops in Andhra require water till the end of March. After a prolonged discussion, the three-member committee agreed to release 9 tmcft for AP and 24 tmcft for TS till March 28 for meeting the requirement of agriculture operations. After that, the remaining water would be used for meeting the drinking water needs till the two reservoirs receive fresh inflows.

The three-member committee has decided to draw water below the Minimum Draw Down Level (MDDL) to address the drinking water needs in summer. “We have decided to maintain the water level at 515 metres till March-end. After that, water will be drawn below 510 metres, Telangana engineer-in-chief Muralidhar Rao told Express after the meeting.

Asked about the AP drawing excess water, Muralidhar Rao said there was no unanimity over evaporation losses in River Krishna.