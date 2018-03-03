VISAKHAPATNAM: Sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided houses and properties of three government officials in Visakhapatnam on Saturday morning, for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets.

Teams led by DSP ACB Visakhapatnam (urban) K Ramakrishna Prasad have been conducting simultaneous searches in the houses of the VRO Maddilapalem cluster, P Venkateswara Rao, the VRO Malkapuram cluster, K Sanjeev Kumar and the chairman, Zone-III, GVMC, M Nageswara Rao, since 5.30 am.

According to officials, about 19 places including residencies of the three corrupted officers are being searched by ACB sleuths. Sources said that large number of properties are being discovered in the name of benamis and family members.