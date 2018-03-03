GUNTUR: The governing committee of Dr. YSR Horticulture University (YSRHU) has decided to start horticulture polytechnic colleges in private sector. The university will invite applications for establishment of colleges in Nellore, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts.

YSRHU governing committee member P Sivaramakrishna said that YSRHU has already started polytechnic colleges in the campuses of private establishments in nine districts of Andhra Pradesh. He further said that there is high demand for horticulture courses.

The committee has decided to take up development works in several areas of Andhra Pradesh at a cost of Rs 22.77 crore.

Rest rooms will be built for farmers at Krishi Vignan Kendra in Venipenta with an estimate of Rs 70.85 lakh.

The construction of horticulture college, overhead tank for storage of drinking water at Parvathipuram and internal roads at CSR Centre in Tirupati will be completed at a cost of Rs 2.56 crore.

Around Rs 17.20 crore was allotted for the construction of second phase of administrative building and university auditorium.

An estimate of Rs 2.4 crore is made for the construction of overhead tank and research centre at university campus.

YSRHU governing committee member Sivaramakrishna said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Civil Supplies Minister P Pulla Rao are monitoring the development works and the State government has allocated funds to provide best facilities for horticulture farmers.

He said the government is providing latest horticulture farming techniques for the welfare of farmers in the State.