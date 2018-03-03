ONGOLE: The Ongole police busted a four-member inter-State burglar gang and recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 8 lakh from them.

Disclosing the details to the media on Friday, SP B Satya Yesubabu said the inter-state gang was involved in 17 theft cases in AP and Telangana.

All the accused belong to Madhya Pradesh. They were identified as Kadak Singh of Kani Amba village in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, Sonu of Piprani village in Thanda mandal, Daya Singh of Kati village in Thanda mandal and Jeevan Chauhan of Divas mandal.

The dacoit gang committed burglaries at six houses in Ongole on January 24, 2018. The gang was involved in seven thefts under KPHB police station limits, four thefts under Himayath Nagar, Meerpet, Boyanapalli and Bachupally police station limits in 2015 and 2016. The SP congratulated Deputy SP B Srinivasa Rao and his team for successfully nabbing the gang.