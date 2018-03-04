VIJAYAWADA: A new party will be floated in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of former Chief Secretary of Maharashtra N Rama Rao for political empowerment of weaker sections. This was announced by JB Raju, a leader, while participating as a guest of honour in a Political Awareness Session held here on Saturday. He alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had failed to do justice to the weaker sections. Even after completion of four years, the TDP regime had failed to fill the 50,000 backlog posts in various departments, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said that weaker sections constitute nearly 85 per cent of total population in the State. However, their representation in education, jobs and politics is highly negligible. “In next 15 days, the party will be formed. We will contest in select Assembly constituencies in the State in next elections,” he said.