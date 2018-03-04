GUNTUR: The unscientific execution of underground drainage (UGD) works at Ankamma Nagar in Guntur have turned roads into death-traps. The haphazard digging of roads is causing serious inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. The public have instructed the executing agency to take up repairs but in vain.

A ride on these potholed roads can be back-breaking with several vehicle users complaining of backaches and damage to their vehicles. Pits remain uncovered in this area resulting in traffic congestion. The residents have also been complaining about dust due to the damaged roads. Travelling on this stretch of road is a horrifying experience with potholes and bumps. Several vehicle users fell off their vehicles and some sustained injuries due to the potholes.

Thanks to the lethargy on the part of Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), the roads are turning from bad to worse ever since the execution of unscientific underground drainage (UGD) works taken up by digging the roads haphazardly and leavinGuntur g the potholes uncovered, said M Ashok Kumar, a resident. Large number of residents drop their children in the schools in two-wheelers. Riding two-wheelers is posing a herculean challenge and also leads to delay in reaching the schools, complain a cross section of the parents.

It has been more than a fortnight since the earth movers dug earth. The pits remain uncovered and the work to lay underground drainage pipeline has not progressed, said M Lalitha, another resident.

Even though district collector K Sasidhar and GMC commissioner Ch Anuradha directed the contractor to speed up UGD works, the latter has not completed works. Due to delay in completion of roads, the dust emanating from the roads had become a big problem to people. Sometimes, the dust engulfs the city like fog. The travellers are forced to inhale dust and suffer from the health disorders.

