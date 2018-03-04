VISAKHAPATNAM: At a time when the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is preparing the ground to make the Budget session in the Assembly a platform to question its coalition partner BJP on the status of promises made to AP in the AP Reorganisation Act, the saffron party has decided to use the session to highlight the help extended by the Centre to Andhra Pradesh in the last three years.

The decision was taken after a four-hour meeting with the participation of the BJP MLAs, MPs and MLCs and party state chief and Visakhapatnam MP K Haribabu on Saturday. BJP national joint secretary (organisation) V Satish and state organising secretary Ravindra Raju chaired the meeting where the party leaders discussed many issues, especially the ways to deal with the allegations made by the TDP leaders. BJP sources said that the situation in the state was discussed, along with the future course of action against the TDP’s alleged false propaganda against the party. “The Centre will take care of the SCS or special package and all bifurcation promises including special railway zone and other issues will be discussed in Parliament,” Haribabu said.

Some of the BJP members said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was also indulging in mud-slinging and spreading malicious propaganda against the saffron party. “The TDP is not giving the due respect to the BJP and it is evident from the absence of photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the recently concluded CII Partnership Summit. Some BJP leaders were not being invited to several programmes of the TDP,” said a BJP leader.

BJP floor leader in the Assembly P Vishnu Kumar Raju alleged that TDP was misleading the public with its well-planned propaganda. “Some TDP leaders have been misguiding the Chief Minister, which has led to the current state of affairs between the coalition partners,” he said.

BJP leader Somu Veerraju, who has been vocal against the TDP, said, “The CM must reveal why he is so impatient against the BJP after 2017. His statements are totally different now,” he said.