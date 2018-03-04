NELLORE: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF), along with local police, nabbed five smugglers after conducting raids at three places in the district on Saturday. Twelve red sanders logs worth `8 lakh, a Scorpio, four mobile phones and `1,500 cash were seized from the smugglers.

Disclosing this to newsmen, Nellore SP PHD Ramakrishna said the task force, along with Dakkili, VK Padu and Podalakur police, conducted the raids. Two smugglers each were nabbed in Dakkili and Podalakur and one in VK Padu in the raids.

The task force nabbed the quintet while they were trying to transport the red sanders logs from Veligonda forest area to Chennai.

On receiving a tip-off, the task force, with the help of local police, conducted the raids at the three places.

Three special teams were constituted to nab the smugglers who are at large, the SP added.

Dakkili Sub-Inspector Maridi Naidu, VK Padu SI Muthyala Rao and Podalakur SI Jagath Singh participated in the raids.