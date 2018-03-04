VIJAYAWADA: Uncertainty is still continuing over the exact date of implementing the unemployment allowance scheme, one of the main poll promises of the TDP.

While official sources said the government may implement the scheme a few months before the general elections, Sports and Youth Minister Kollu Ravindra maintained that the scheme will be implemented at the earliest.

After placing the draft report of the unemployment allowance scheme in the public domain and getting the feedback from people, the officials prepared the final report are waiting to place the report before the Group of Ministers (GoM) for taking a final decision. It is expected that around 12 lakh unemployed youth in the State will be benefit ted under the scheme.

It was expected that the State government will make a formal announcement for implementing the scheme before the commencement of the budget session of the Assembly, which is slated to commence from March 5.

When asked about the delay, an official said they have completed all formalities. Now, the GoM has to take a final call on the matter, he said.

However, when contacted by TNIE, Minister Kollu Ravindra said the government will make an announcement on the scheme at the earliest. “It may be before or during the budget session,” he said.