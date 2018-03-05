VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the Centre has been cheating the people of Andhra Pradesh for the last four years, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna has challenged the BJP MLAs and MPs to resign from their posts and go to elections to know the people’s pulse.

In a press meet here on Sunday, Ramakrishna came down heavily on the BJP-led NDA for misleading the public. “When the Joint Fact-Finding Committee (JFC) constituted by Jana Sena was able to study the issues and come to conclusion in 14 days, the Centre, with better workforce and resources, has been unable to resolve the issues in the last four years. This shows that the Centre is not interested to support the State,” he said.

He, along with senior party leaders Ravula Venkaiah and Putta Harinatha Reddy, wondered if the Niti Aayog had more powers than the PM. “Otherwise, why has SCS not been accorded even after the then Prime Minister announcing it in Parliament?” they asked.