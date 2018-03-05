VIJAYAWADA: Making Andhra Pradesh a healthy State is the foremost task before him and no efforts will be spared to make it happen, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, while launching a health campaign - ‘Palakarimpu’ by the health department for administration of necessary vaccines to children and identify those suffering from malnutrition, on Sunday.

From March 5 to 31, the campaign will be taken up with 42,219 ASHA workers, 51,545 Anganwadi workers, and one lakh MEPMA group members. All of them will be covering 1,20,86,000 houses during the health campaign. A total of 50 lakh children will be screened by them.

“The purpose of the campaign is also to create awareness about various health initiatives of the State Government among people, so they can make use of them effectively. During ‘Palakarimpu’, ASHA and Anganwadi workers and MEPMA group members will be creating awareness about nutrition, ensure vaccination in time,” he said, while calling upon people to make use of the programme.

Recalling the time he visited rural areas during his padayatra before elections, he said at that time open defecation was there but now, in mission mode, villages and towns are being made open defecation free, he said. The Chief Minister said sanitation in villages has improved and it is better than before.