AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Governor E S L Narasimhan today asked the Centre to expedite resolution of all provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, including according special category status to the state.

Addressing a joint sitting of the Legislative Council and the Legislative Assembly this morning on the opening day of the state's budget session, he said the state government "would not rest" till its dream of emerging as a power to reckon with in the Asia-Pacific region were realised.

His remarks came in the wake of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) last month expressing disappointment over the resources allocated in the Union Budget 2018-19 for Andhra Pradesh and asserting that it would continue to fight for the state's due.

The governor said, "As per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and the assurances made, the Government of India (GoI) has to fulfil commitments of the special category status, bridging the resource gap and completion of the Polavaram project with the funds of GoI.

" The Centre also has to fulfil promises of formation of a railway zone, establishment of greenfield crude oil refinery and petrochemical complex and financial assistance to Amaravati (the state's new capital city), Narasimhan said.

The Centre has to establish the Duggirajupatnam port, increase seats in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, resolve anomalies in taxation matters, construct a steel plant in Kadapa district and establish the Vizag-Chennai industrial corridor, he said.

The governor said the Centre needs to construct Metro rails in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, set up rapid rail and road connectivity to Amaravati, apportion Schedule IX and Schedule X institutions and establish a greyhounds training centre.

"My government has made rigorous and untiring efforts during the last three years and nine months to get all the issues listed implemented," he said, adding, "Hence, we reiterate people's demand to expedite the resolution of all provisions incorporated in the AP Reorganisation Act and assurances made in relation to it, including according the special category status.

" Once a prosperous state, Andhra Pradesh is now faced with a severe drop in per capita income, leading to a decrease of Rs 35,000 compared to other southern states, requiring support of the Union government to the state till a level-playing field is achieved, the governor said.

He said this would be done by expeditiously implementing all provisions and entitlement incorporated in the Reorganisation Act and assurances made on the floor of the Rajya Sabha.

"My government will leave no stone unturned to get them resolved favourably," Narasimhan asserted.

Hailing the "astute leadership" of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, "who converted every crisis into an opportunity", the governor underlined that the vision of the government was to build a happy, inclusive and an innovative society.

"We -- the government and the private sector -- have to strive hard for a common cause of rebuilding our state by overcoming the pains of bifurcation," he said.

"Our state is endowed with vast natural resources, coastline, huge skilled man power as our strength to be exploited to realise our dream of being not only the foremost state in the country but also a power to reckon with in the Asia-Pacific region and a global destination," Narasimhan said.

"I reassure the people that my government will not rest till our dreams are realised to be a happy, inclusive and innovative society and till the fruits of development reach the last man," he said.

In his 58-page address, the governor highlighted the "success story" of the sate, saying it accomplished an average economic growth rate of 11.31 per cent in the last three years, as against the country's growth rate of 6.97 per cent.

"We are targeting a compound annual growth rate of 12 per cent till 2029 and a high level of human development index of 0.90 per cent through structural and social transformation and through macro-level planning and micro-level execution," Narasimhan said.

Referring to the Polavaram multipurpose project, he said the government was determined to "overcome all hurdles" to complete it in record time and get water into the right and left main canals through gravity by early 2019.

On law and order issue, the governor said the government has infused technology into policing, thereby streamlining police administration.

"Left-wing extremism has been brought under full control, spread of terrorism has been prevented and rowdyism fully brought under control. People are able to work and sleep peacefully," he noted.

"We are going to further reform administration of law and order machinery to make the state a model where police are invisible and policing is visible," Narasimhan said.

State Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu will present the budget for 2018-19 on March 8.