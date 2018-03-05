VISAKHAPATNAM: It is just the first week of March and the mercury levels at many places in the state are hovering around just a few notches below 40 degrees Celsius. Already, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there is a high probability of occurrence of more than normal heat wave conditions in AP this summer.

The mercury levels have started soaring as Nandigama, Kurnool, Jangamaheswarapuram, Anantapur, Kadapa, Tuni, Nandyal, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Vijayawada have been recording the maximum day temperatures between 37 and 39 degree Celsius since the past few days.

On Sunday, Nandigama, Kurnool and Jangamaheshwarapuram recorded 39 degree Celsius, the highest in the state, followed Kadapa, Anantapur, Nandyal and Tuni (38 degrees). Kavali, Tuni and Kalingapatnam recorded four degree Celsius above the normal temperature.

According to the IMD scientists, the maximum temperatures are markedly above the normal by 5 degree Celsius at many places in the coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

However, the day temperatures which usually increase gradually from February take a rise in the second week of March, but this year the sizzling summer appears to have arrived early.

According to IMD, temperatures of 30 to 35 degree Celsius, some 3 degrees above the average temperature, is considered normal and if the mercury levels are six degree Celsius above the normal, then the scientists declared it as the onset of summer.

“The IMD has observed that there is a high probability of more than normal heat wave days and core heat wave zones in coastal Andhra Pradesh this time when compared to the last three years. However, not much variation is expected in Rayalaseema as the average will be 0.5 to 1 degrees above the normal when compared to previous years,” said YK Reddy, IMD director.

Asked about the change in the temperature levels, he attributed it to climate change from winter to summer and global warming. Usually, the heat waves begin in April and continue till the mid-May. But, the scientists say the it is likely to start from March-end this year. The IMD has also sent a report to the state government to get heat wave action plan prepared.