GUNTUR: The Kondaveedu ghat road construction works is likely to finish by March 20. Upon completion, the road will give direct access to those visiting the Kondaveedu fort. In addition, the All India Reddy Welfare Association has begun with construction of a heritage museum in the region, which is estimated to cost around Rs 7 crores.

The construction work of the ghat road, which is 5 km long and 10 metres wide, was abruptly stopped last year due to nonpayment of bills.