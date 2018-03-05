TIRUPATI: As part of its commitment to provide comfortable darshan to all, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has allotted darshan on two days in a month to devotees in the categories of senior citizens, physically challenged and parents with children of below 5 years of age.

About 4,000 tokens have been earmarked for March 6 and 20 for senior citizens (above 65 years) and the physically challenged. Nearly, 1,000 devotees will be provided entry at 10 am slot, 2,000 at 2 pm and 1,000 at 3 pm slot.

Similarly, the TTD has allocated special tokens for parents with infants on March 7 and 21 in two slots - at 9 am and 1:30 pm through supadam entry. On the request by devotees, the TTD has arranged darshan entry to the special categories. Besides these, every day, all the three category devotees will be provided darshan through special queue line, twice a day - at 10 am and 3 pm. The tokens were additionally issued so that devotees could plan their visits and have a comfortable darshan.

Rs 1 lakh aid to kin of TTD security guard in coma

TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Ake Ravi Krishna visited a patient, who slipped into coma after receiving serious head injuries in a road mishap in September 2017, and gave J1 lakh assistance to the family. Kusalava, a security guard working in Tirumala at second sector, suffered serious head injuries in a road mishap.