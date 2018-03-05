Opposition members protest during the ongoing budget session of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: Protesting the “injustice” meted out to Andhra Pradesh by not implementing provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act, TDP MPs on Monday disrupted proceedings in both the houses of Parliament.

In Lok Sabha, they were supported by TRS MPs and Trinamool Congress MPs, who joined the chorus demanding justice to the state. Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon.

The situation was no different in Rajya Sabha where TDP MPs protested regarding against the same. The Opposition also joined in and protested against the PNB scam and other issues. The Upper House was adjourned till 11.20 am.

When Rajya Sabha resumed, members of TDP and other parties continued their protests, which compelled Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the House till 2 pm. Meanwhile, pandemonium continued in Lok Sabha and speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till 11 am on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, TDP MPs had staged a protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises. They said 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh seek justice. Like before, N Sivaprasad, TDP MP from Chittoor participated in the protest attired as Lord Krishna.

On the other hand, YSRC party MPs and MLAs along with other activists and supporters staged a protest on Parliament Street in Delhi demanding Special Category Status.

In Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh, budget session of Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly and Council commenced. The principal Opposition, boycotted the session protesting inaction of the Speaker against the MLAs, who defected from YSRC party to TDP.

Governor ESL Narasimhan addressed the joint session of the Assembly and Council and stressed the need for Central Government’s helping hand to Andhra Pradesh, till a level playing field is achieved. He said Central Government has to implement every provision made in the AP Reorganisation Act and promises made on the Floor of the Parliament with regard to Special Category Status and financial assistance to backward regions of the state.

He also mentioned the progress made in the state so far, law and order situation and other issues in his speech.