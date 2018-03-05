VISAKHAPATNAM: Thousands of people from all walks of life led by Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika, CPI and Congress activists took out a peace walk with torches along the RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, marking a protest against the step-motherly attitude towards the State by the BJP-led NDA government.

The programme was organised in response to the call given by the Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika and the opposition parties barring the YSR Congress. UCV convenor and former minister Konathala Ramakrishna, actor Shivaji, PCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna and others took part in the protest march.

The walk began from the Kali Matha temple to the YMCA on the Beach Road as the protesters raised slogans against the Centre demanding immediate fulfilment of the promises made to the State in the AP Reorganisation Act. “In the run-up to the 2014 elections, the Centre had promised Special Category Status, special financial package for seven backward districts, special railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters, assistance to deal with the revenue deficit, early completion of Polavaram project and funding for the new State capital. But, no promise has been fulfilled yet. The dissent among the AP people is growing and the Centre must open its eyes at least now,” Konathala said.

He demanded protection of rights of the locals, particularly in the education and employment. He demanded that the State government must form a committee to enumerate the number of locals and non-locals in the backward districts.