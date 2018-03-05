TDP and YSRCP activists wage a pitched battle pelting stones at one another at Poola street in Pulivendula of Kadapa district on Sunday morning | Express

KADAPA: Tension prevailed in Pulivendula on Sunday following house arrest of TDP and YSR Congress leaders in the wake of both groups challenging each other to a debate on the development of the constituency.

Following the confinement of their leaders, activists of both the parties resorted to stone-pelting at Poola Angallu Centre in the town and, in the melee, three police personnel, including a traffic sub-inspector, were injured.

Police resorted to lathicharge and used tear gas to disperse the mob and restored order.

On Saturday, TDP former MLC SV Sathish Reddy and Kadapa YSR Congress MP YS Avinash Reddy dared each other to a debate at Poola Angallu on the development of Pulivendula constituency on Sunday.

Anticipating trouble, police imposed Sec 144 in the town and denied permission for protest rallies proposed by their followers.

When the Kadapa MP came to his camp office in the town from his residence, police asked him not to go to meeting in view of law and order problem. An argument broke out between police and YSRC party activists and there was some jostling.

However, with Avinash asking his followers to exercise restraint, peace prevailed. He confined himself to his office at the request of the police officials. Leaders of both the parties were also put under house arrest. TDP MLC B Tech Ravi was taken into custody when he along with other leaders of the party took out a rally in violation of the prohibitory orders.

Some TDP leaders were arrested in Vempalle. A bigger trouble loomed large as several TDP and YSRC activists from other parts of the constituency headed to Pulivendula town. Police managed to persuade them to go back. Condemning the arrest of their leaders, activists and supporters of both the parties came to Poola Angallu Centre from opposite directions. When they came face to face, they started pelting stones at one another, shouting loudly and hurling abusive words. With situation slipping out of hand, police resorted to lathicharge, without much effect.

Three police personnel, traffic sub-inspector Chiranjeevi and two constables, were injured in the violence. Police used tear gas and quelled the trouble. District SP A Babuji rushed to Pulivendula with additional force. He is closely monitoring the situation. “The situation is under control. Both parties clashed with one another instead of holding a debate, leading to law and order situation,” he said. Meanwhile, both Avinash Reddy and TDP Pulivendula constituency incharge SV Sathish Kumar Reddy said they are ready for debate on the development of Pulivendula anytime, any place.

The trouble started after farmers under Pulivendula Branch Canal demanded release of water into Paluru distributary. Avinash Reddy extended support to them and accused PBC officials of discriminating against farmers of Himakuntla, Kamasamudram, Lomada villages of Pulivendula constituency. TDP leader SV Sathish Kumar Reddy said the state government was committed to releasing water to Pulivendula and claimed that Avinash had intentionally instigated farmers to stage protest.