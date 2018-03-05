VISAKHAPATNAM: As the mercury levels crossed the 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday, two major fires—in the Simhachalam forest and Peda Gantyada mandals—on Sunday afternoon kept the fire department officials. Though no human casualties were reported in both incidents, 51 thatched houses at Venkannapalem of Peda Gantyada reduced to ashes, leaving the residents on the roads.

As both the incidents occurred in tandem, the fire officials have summoned more fire tenders from Vizianagaram district as a precautionary measure.

At Venkannapalem, a fire broke out allegedly due to an electrical short circuit and 51 thatched houses were gutted. The victims, most of them daily labourers and employees with paltry wages, said household articles, stored food material and other valuables were burnt to ashes. Upon information, three fire tenders—one each from Peda Gantyada, Auto Nagar and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant—rushed to the spot. Fire department officers said that it took about one and a half hours to douse the flames.

Meanwhile, another major fire broke out atop Simhachalam hills on the afternoon. Two fire tenders from Marripalem and another from a city fire station were rushed to spot before they were joined by two more fire tenders from the NTPC and Indian Navy.

“The fire spread tick and fast. It took us almost six hours to put out the flames. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained,” said Surendra Anand, additional fire officer (AFO), Visakhapatnam district .

Collector Pravin Kumar and GVMC commissioner M Hari Narayanan visited both the spots and promised the Venkannapalem victims all possible help. Meanwhile, the two fire accidents in a single day hinted at the inadequate fire tenders in the district. AFO Surendra Anand said that some minor fire incidents were also reported from the rural areas on Sunday that made the local fire tenders engaged.

As most of the fire tenders were engaged at the two fire mishaps in the city and the others reported from the rural areas, the district fire authorities have sought the help of their Vizianagaram counterparts.