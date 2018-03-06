TIRUPATI: In a good news for conservationists, 476 Olive Ridley hatchlings were released into the sea, on Sunday, the third day consecutively. From Pudi Kuppam hatchery - 137 hatchlings, Srinivasapuram hatchery - 102 hatchlings, 237 hatchlings from White Kuppam and Nawabpet hatcheries were released into the sea. Thanks to Wild Life Management, Sullurupet Division DFO M Hima Sailaja, Deputy Conservator of Forest, who has been maintaining four hatcheries in her division, since December, has successfully executed an action plan with the help of local fishermen and Forest Department staff, who have five to six years’ experience, when Olive Ridley protection started with the initiative of Chennai-based NGO.

As on date, the DCF has collected 4,926 eggs from sea turtles, after making proper arrangements for them to lay eggs that created a peaceful atmosphere, particularly from evening to early morning. “Even we work to create calm and non-disturbance at the beaches of Pudi Kuppam, Srinivasapuram, White Kuppam and Nawabpet, during day time, and we have photographs and videos, when they reach the bay and lay eggs during daytime,” Hima Sailaja said.

She said that exclusively seven watchers were deputed for the cause. “All the four hatcheries have given good results and released the hatchlings into the sea in the last couple of days. In Srinivaspuram hatchery, we collected 944 eggs, from Pudi Kuppam 685 eggs, Nawabpet 2,872 eggs and White Kuppam 425 eggs,” the DFO said.Hima Sailaja said that 24x7 watching, maintaining certain temperature through proper sand covering or removal of sand over them and watching the eggs with the help of stethoscope were the works undertaken.