HYDERABAD: The Andhra Pradesh CID on Monday submitted a report before the Hyderabad High Court, giving details of the identified properties of Akshaya Gold and its registration and market values.

Special counsel of AP Krishna Prakash placed the report before a division bench of the court comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice SV Bhatt dealing with a two PILs filed separately by Akshaya Gold depositors and agents welfare association and another seeking CBI probe into the scam and recovery of the depositors money.

The special counsel submitted that the government had issued orders for attachment of 320 properties and orders to be issued for another 39 properties. As per documents, value stands at Rs 26 crores for 270 properties, while the registration and market values was about Rs 38 crores and Rs 92 crores, respectively.

Petitioner’s counsel NS Arjun Kumar sought some time to assess the market value of the said properties.

Meanwhile, senior counsel SS Prasad, appearing for PA Christopher, who impleaded in the case offering to deposit some money as part of an unknown entity to take over the Akshaya Gold company, also sought some time to assess the market value of these properties.

The bench then directed the senior counsel to tell about the value to be offered by the entity for the identified properties by next date of case hearing, and posted the matter to March 20 for further hearing.

Dealing with AgriGold case, the bench directed the counsel for AgriGold management to inform the details for having a meeting with the representatives of the Subhash Chandra foundation of Essel-Zee group which was permitted to do due diligence exercise to take over the scam-hit Agri Gold company. The bench posted the matter to March 20 for hearing.