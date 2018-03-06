ELURU: West Godavari District Collector K Bhaskar has threatened to slap a fine of `1,000 each on officials concerned if they fail to address pending public grievances by 3 pm on Tuesday. As many as 591 applications received by officials from the people during the weekly ‘Mee Kosam’ programme, held every Monday at Eluru, the district headquarters, have been pending for clearance.Taking a serious view of the attitude of the officials towards complaints from the people, Collector K Bhaskar on Monday said ‘enough is enough’ and put them on notice. Imposing fine on officials for lethargy is not new. The Collector had earlier made officials to pay a nominal fine of `10 for each pending file.

As this light punishment proved ineffective, he increased the fine to `1,000, leaving the officials in a state of agitation. If the officials were to pay the fine, the total would amount to a staggering `5,91,000.

Presiding over a coordination committee meeting of officials at the collectorate on Monday, Bhaskar said that several representations received from the people during the ‘Mee Kosam’ programme, in the last two months were not cleared.

The upset Collector pulled up the officials and asked them to pull their socks up or face fine. They would be spared of fine if they cleared the files by 3 pm on Tuesday. For instance, AP State Cooperative Rural Irrigation Corporation Limited officials have received 144 petitions from public. However, they have cleared only one of them. The Collector said that the Centre had sanctioned `10 crore to the district for cyclone relief since 2009. However, the officials did not submit Utility Certificate.

Reacting to the Collector’s decision, Ramesh Kumar, president of the District Revenue Officials’ Association, said some issues were very complex and lower officials were hardly in a position to address grievances of public.