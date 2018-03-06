HYDERABAD: The High Court on Monday reserved its orders on a petition filed by India Cements chairman N Srinivasan seeking exemption from his personal appearance before a special CBI court, designated to hear cases of the Enforcement Directorate, in the ED case of the disproportionate assets case of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.Justice Shameem Akther was dealing with a plea filed by Srinivasan challenging the order of the special court refusing to grant relief to him from personal appearance in the ED case.

Senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy, appearing for Srinivasan, submitted that the ED case was registered based on the chargesheet filed by the CBI in Jagan’s case. In fact, the High Court had earlier quashed the CBI case against his client who was aged 72 years. As he has been facing inconvenience in attending the court, his case would be represented by an advocate by filing a special vakalat. In fact, the High Court had earlier quashed the CBI case against his client who was aged 72 years.

As he has been facing inconvenience in attending the court, his case would be represented by an advocate by filing a special vakalat. In fact, the court had permitted the India Cements company, an accused entity in the case, to be presented by an authorised representative, he noted and urged the court to grant relief to Srinivasan.On the other hand, the counsel for ED opposed grant of any relief to the petitioner at this stage as the accused was facing severe charges of money laundering.After hearing both sides, the judge reserved his orders.