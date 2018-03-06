VISAKHAPATNAM: More skeletons tumbled out of the closet in the disproportionate asset case involving Malkapuram VRO K Sanjeev Kumar as the Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths continued raids on his properties in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram district on Monday. On Saturday, the anti-graft officials uneartherd illegal properties worth `3.77 crore (registration value) from the tainted official. After the raids on Monday, the ACB officials put the registration value of the total seized assets close to `6 crore, whose market value is estimated to be more than `60 crore.

According to sources, the ACB team led by DSP Kinjarapu Ramakrishna Prasad searched the private office of Sanjeev Kumar and seized the documents pertaining to 33 cents of land at Fakeertakia and 200 acres at Sanjeeva Vanam in Kothavalasa area of Vizianagaram district. The ACB sleuths also seized 26 important revenue documents from his office including adangal and maps pertaining to land in the prime locations of the city such as Alipuram, Seethammdhara and HB Colony. Sources in the ACB said the VRO reportedly has properties in Ooty and Kodaikanal, which are yet to be ascertained.

Sanjeev Kumar was arrested by the ACB on Saturday for amassing wealth disproportionate to the known sources of income. He joined the government service as a VRO in 2008 and worked at Maddilapalem Cluster-5, Ramnagar Cluster of Vizag Urban till 2015. Sanjeev Kumar has also set up Dinesh Cement Industry and Manufacturing Clinker at Pedagantyada in Vizag and a brick factory at Autonagar and both the firms are registered in the name of his son.