KADAPA: Peace prevailed in Pulivendula on Monday as DIG G Srinivas and SP A Babuji monitored the law and order situation following a clash between Telugu Desam and YSR Congress cadre over row on development of the Assembly constituency between the leaders of two parties. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 continued to be in force in the town as a precautionary measure, police said. Additional police forces were deployed in the town and police pickets were set up at residences of TDP and YSRCP leaders to avert further clashes.

Talking to the media, SP Babuji said that normalcy returned in Pulivendula after Sunday’s clash. People are cooperating with the police in maintaining peace in the town. The SP dismissed the charge that police failure was the reason for the tense situation in the town on Sunday. The SP said that the police exercised restraint while handling the situation. He said that there was no objection to the police, if people express their protest in a democratic way.

Section 144 would continue some more days in the town. The police are examining the call data of mobile phones of TDP and YSRC activists to register criminal cases against those responsible for the clash, the SP said.

Students stage dharna over suicide

Kadapa: Holding the management of Vaagdevi Institute of Technology and Science responsible for the suicide of second year BTech student Y Ramasai Eswar Reddy at Proddatur on Sunday, students staged a dharna at the college on Monday. Eswar Reddy committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling fan at his house at Sai Kuteer area in Proddatur on Sunday after performing poorly in the examinations. A large number of students affiliated to various student unions participated in the dharna. When the principal of the college did not come out to listen their demands, the irate students pelted stones at the college, smashing glass panes of windows.