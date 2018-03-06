GUNTUR: A motorist was killed and a pillion rider received injuries when their vehicle hit an APSRTC bus at Obulesunipalle in Durgi mandal of Guntur district on Monday. According to Durgi SI B Subba Naidu, the deceased was identified as Lakkakula Lashaiah (24). The accident took place when Lashaiah, along with his friend Chitteti Krishna, was returning to their native place Durgi from Tirunallu on a motorbike from Adigoppala village.

The APSRTC bus was coming from Hyderabad to Vinukonda. On receipt of information, the police rushed to the spot. Lashaiah died while being shifted to Macherla government hospital.

Macherla hospital doctors said the condition of pillion rider Krishna is stated to be stable. The body of Lashaiah was shifted to Guraja area hospital for postmortem.