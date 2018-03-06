HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the counsel for petitioner MLC to serve a copy of their petition to the Centre and other authorities concerned to respond to the issues raised with regard to implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014.The apex court was dealing with a petition filed by Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Congress deputy leader in the Telangana Legislative Council, seeking directions to the respondent authorities to take action on the representations made by him for implementation of the Act. Non-implementation of provisions/assurances made in the Act would erode people’s confidence in Parliament, the petitioner noted.

The apex court told the petitioner’s counsel that there were about 20 cases pending before it on the said Act.In reply, counsel K Sravan Kumar submitted that the pending matters challenged the Act itself but the present case was seeking implementation of the Act. On earlier occasions, the courts had ordered implementation of various legislations if they were not implemented, he pointed out. The Supreme Court then directed the counsel to serve copy of the affidavit to the respondents and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.



The MLC, in his petition, pointed out that the authorities concerned had not taken any effective steps on the representations made by him to the President, prime minister, Union ministers and AP and Telangana chief ministers. Petitioner complained that a large number of the provisions of the Act were not being implemented by the Union of India.