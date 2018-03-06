RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : This year, number of tourists visiting Papikondalu has come down drastically from an average of 3,000 to 300 per day. The heat wave along with upcoming board exams have hit the tourism sector this February.Ongoing Intermediate examinations, ensuing class X examinations and increase in the heat wave has a negative effect on domestic tourists. The temperature has gone up from the normal 34 to 35 degree Celsius to 37.5 to 38 degree Celsius, during day time.Earlier 26 boats and 8 launches from Polavaram and 35 boats from Kunavaram were used to ferry tourists arriving at Papikondalu. But now just 4 to 5 boats are ferrying tourists as the number has came down to 300.

If the heat waves continue to increase it will become difficult to travel for eight hours at a stretch, to Papikondalu. However, local boats of Akhanda Godavari Project are conducting usual trips, that take around 30 minutes, in the morning and evening.Despite increasing heat, people are keen to watch the progress of Polavaram project also. There are tourists travelling to Polavaram from Anguluru. Likewise influx of tourists is more for Purushottapatnam Lift Irrigation scheme also. As a result the heavy flow of devotees to Gandipossamma temple is also increasing.

The authorities are ascertaining the feasibility of a bath ghat, near to temple, for the devotees. The devotees are visiting the temple not only from East and West Godavari districts but also from far off places. The devotees are demanding to lay a new approach road from Anguluru to Gandiposamma temple to enable them to commute in a hassle-free manner.

Tourism industry hit

