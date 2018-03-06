VIJAYAWADA: The talks between the Centre and the State government ended inconclusively on Monday with the latter demanding nothing less than special category status for the State and the former reiterating that talks will continue to sort out all issues. State Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, who led the State delegation, told reporters after the meeting that he had insisted on special category status since nothing much had come from the special package announced for the State. “We discussed all issues with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The discussions centred around special category status and industrial incentives. We informed him that special status must be accorded since the special package hasn’t been beneficial. Similarly, industrial incentives are being extended to other states. We demanded that they extend the same to us, under whatever name they want because after division of the State, we have been facing a lot of difficulties. Incentives will spur investments and generate employment opportunities,” he said.

To queries on revenue deficit for the year 2014-15, Yanamala replied that the as per the State government’s calculation, it stands around `16,000 crore. “The Centre has given us around `4,000 crore. Figures may be different but we insisted that they must reimburse the remaining balance. It is yet to be sorted out. They are saying the outstanding amount to be reimbursed is `1500 crore or `1600 crore,” he explained. Yanamala and his team also informed Jaitley that financial assistance through externally-aided projects (EAPs) promised in the special package hasn’t been extended till date.

BJP president Amit Shah, who invited the State delegation for talks in a recent phone call to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, was conspicuous by his absence at the meeting. Yanamala said Shah had waited for them till 4.30 p.m. and left due to a prior engagement. “We arrived only around 5 p.m. We held discussions with Jaitley, who is the Union Finance Minister. Shah may have advised Jaitley to address our issues,” he added. To repeated queries, he admitted “we are not convinced by the Centre’s arguments” and explained that the TDP was adopting a two-pronged approach of persuasion in talks and agitation in Parliament and outside to ensure justice to the State.

On behalf of the State, besides Yanamala, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology YS Chowdary, MP Rammohan Naidu, AP Planning Board Vice-Chairman Kutumba Rao and Finance Secretary Ravichandra participated in the talks. On the other side were Jaitley, Union Minister Suresh Prabhu, and AP BJP chief K Haribabu.

Haribabu sounded optimistic. “Under special category status, the Centre grants 90 per cent of funds under central schemes as grants and the State will have to bear the rest. In the absence of such status, the Centre’s share comes down to 60 per cent. Now, how to bridge the 30 per cent gap is being discussed. Under special package, this was sought to be done through EAPs. But since it is a time consuming process, talks are on as to how to extend the same through domestic lending agencies,” he explained.

Governor pitches for spl status

Governor E S L Narasimhan on Monday asked the Centre to expedite resolution of all provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act, including special status to the state. Addressing a joint sitting of the Council and Assembly, he said AP “would not rest” till its dream was realised.

Protests rock Parliament

TDP MPs continued protests in both Houses of Parliament on Monday when the second half of the Budget session resumed. They also staged a protest in the Parliament complex demanding special status to AP. They distributed letters written by CM to all MPs.