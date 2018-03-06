VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the State government will leave no stone unturned for fulfilment of all the promises and issues mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act (APRA), Governor ESL Narasimhan has asked the Centre to expedite the process for resolving all provisions and assurances, including the Special Category Status (SCS), made in the APRA.He said reorganisation of the State has resulted in several difficulties for truncated AP and some of them remain unresolved even today. The new-born State is left without a capital city, depriving it of a major economic hub, he added.

Addressing the joint session of the AP Legislative Council and the Legislative Assembly at Velagapudi on Monday, the Governor said, “As per the APRA, 2014, and the assurances made in it, the Centre has to fulfil its commitments on SCS, bridging the resource gap, completion of the Polavaram project with Central funds, formation of a railway zone, establishment of a greenfield crude oil refinery & petrochemical complex, financial assistance to Amaravati, setting up of institutes of national importance, establishment of Dugarajapatnam port in Nellore, increasing the number of seats in the AP Legislative Assembly, resolving anomalies in taxation matters, construction of a steel plant at Kadapa district, establishment of the Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), construction of Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada metro rails, Rapid Rail and Road Connectivity to Amaravati, development assistance to backward districts, apportionment of Schedule IX Institutions, apportionment of Schedule X Institutions and establishment of Greyhounds Training Centre.’’

Mentioning the hardships being faced by the State government due to revenue deficit, skewed income and asset distribution, lack of R&D institution, the Governor also highlighted the raw deal meted out to AP at the time of State bifurcation in terms of sharing of assets on the basis of their geographical location, debt liability distribution on population basis and income on the basis of geographical location of source of income.

This has resulted in the new State of Andhra Pradesh with 58% of the population getting 46% of the estimated combined State revenues. Power generation was allocated on the basis of consumption pattern as it existed at the time of the division, he said.Stating that all the factors have led to a severe drop in the per capita income, leading to a decrease of `35,000 when compared to other Southern States, he said AP needs the support of the Centre until it reaches a level-playing field with its neighbouring States by expeditiously implementing all provisions and entitlements incorporated in the APRA and assurances made on the floor of the Rajya Sabha.

To ensure balanced regional growth, he said, the government located seven out of the 11 Schedule XIII institutions promised to the State under the AP Re-organisation Act, namely, IIT, IIM, IISER, Central University, Tribal University, IIIT and Petroleum University, in the backward areas of Rayalaseema and North Coastal districts.

Beating the odds to stay on top

AP stood first in the country for the second consecutive year by distributing 54.27 lakh Soil Health Cards to farmers

Under Debt Redemption Scheme, H13,976 crore is adjusted to 117.6 lakh accounts so far

AP plans to expand the area under horticulture crops from the existing 41.08 lakh acres to 100 lakh acres

Covering 20.6 lakh Ha, AP ranks second in the country in micro irrigation

Government keen on completing the Polavaram project and releasing water into the right and left main canals through gravity by 2019

AP has emerged as the first big State in the country to achieve 100% LPG connections to households

AP spends H5,450 crore on social pensions this year. Of this, the share of the Centre is H284.17 crore

@H300 to 9.3 lakh pensioners AP committed to achieving 100% literacy by 2019

The State government targets a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 12% till 2029