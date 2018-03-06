VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu adds another 29 irrigation projects to the existing 21 projects on the priority list, taking the total number to 50. Godavari Penna River Linking Project – Phase 1, Vaikuntapuram Barrage on Krishna river, Swarnamukhi Somasila Link Canal, Mahenderathanaih, GNSS II phase, Veligonda Tunnels 1 and 2, Mallemadugu Reservoir, Sri Balaji Reservoir, Hiramandalam-Sompeta-Ichchapuram Canals, Jeedipalli-Bairavanthippa Link, Althurupadu Lift and Reservoir, Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi, Moolapalle - Kuppam were some of the newly prioritised projects.

Reviewing the progress of various irrigation projects in the State, he directed officials concerned to prepare estimates for the newly prioritised projects, set deadlines for completion of the project and wrap up the tenders process at the earliest. He wanted Tarakarama Thirtha Sagaram project and Veligonda project to be completed by end of the season and wanted water to be released from the projects by the rainy season. ​

Officials were asked to focus on the canals of Nagavali river, as they are now more than 110 years old. He stressed on the efforts to ensure groundwater levels. He wanted the officials to quantify the requirement of the water for different purposes like drinking water, irrigation, industries. The Chief Minister also ideated with officials and suggested a solution to solve the problem of land acquisition and reduce the expenditure on the same. He said that instead of acquiring land, future irrigation projects can be constructed as underground pipelines.

53 percent of works completed, officials tell CM

During the review of Polavaram project, officials explained to him that the irrigation projects reached an overall progress of 53 percent. This includes the headworks, the Right Main Canal, and the Left Main Canal. Seventy percent the excavation for the spillway and spill channel has been completed, i.e., 777.54 lakh cubic meters out of 1,115.59 lakh cubic meters. 32.94% of the concreting for the spillway and the stilling basin is completed, accounting for 5.4 lakh cubic meters out of 16.39 lakh cubic meters.

This week, 0.24 lakh cubic meters of earthwork was excavated, and 11,000 cubic meters of concrete was laid for the spillway and stilling basin. 7.6 meters of the diaphragm wall was also completed this week.

Overall, 39% of the head works have been completed. Other main components of the dam that have shown consistent progress are the diaphragm wall (71%), radial gates (58%) and the jet grouting for the cofferdam (78%).

The total expenditure incurred up to January 2018 was R13,053.91 crore.

The Chief Minister told the contractors appointed for the Left Main Canal, who have slowed down the progress, that they must present a weekly progress report. “Just like other elements of the project like the spill channel and spillway, each contractor must keep weekly targets and work accordingly,” he said.