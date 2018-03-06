VIJAYAWADA: TDP MPs disrupted proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament on Monday when the budget session resumed, in protest against the alleged injustice done to Andhra Pradesh by not implementing the provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act.In the Lok Sabha, TDP MPs got support from TRS and Trinamool Congress MPs, who joined the chorus demanding justice to AP.Noisy protests disrupted the Question Hour, which led Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourning the House till 12 noon.

The situation was not different in the Rajya Sabha and with protests of TDP members with regard to the implementation of provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act and other Opposition parties on PNB scam and other issues, the Upper House was adjourned till 11:20 am. When the House resumed, the members of the TDP and other parties continued their protests, forcing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the House till 2 pm.

Meanwhile, pandemonium continued in the Lok Sabha when it resumed at 12 noon and Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till 11 am on Tuesday. With no let up in protests after the Rajya Sabha resumed at 2 pm, with TDP members rushing into the Well demanding justice to the State while other party members protesting over various other issues, including PNB scam, the House was adjourned for the day.

Earlier, TDP MPs staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the premises of Parliament, holding placards demanding justice to the five crore people of Andhra Pradesh. N Sivaprasad, TDP MP from Chittoor, participated in the protest dressed as Lord Krishna. They raised slogans like ‘Implement AP Reorganisation Act’ and ‘We Demand Justice’. “There is no going back till our demands are met. We will continue our protests in and out of Parliament,” TDP MP Thota Narasimham said.

“Since the Centre has failed to keep its assurances and implement special package, we are demanding it to grant Special Category Status to AP,” another MP Galla Jayadev said. Later, some of the TDP MPs met floor leaders of different parties in the Lok Sabha and gave them the letter from CM N Chandrababu Naidu explaining the injustice done to the State and seeking their support for AP’s cause.