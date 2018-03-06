WARANGAL: Against the backdrop of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s efforts to form “third front” at national level against the Congress and BJP, the TRS on Monday openly made an appeal to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to join the bandwagon.

None other than Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari, who had earlier worked under the leadership of Naidu in the yellow party, urged his former boss to be part of the proposed front in order to strengthen the hands of Rao.

He said if an alternative front is formed and it comes to power at New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh would be accorded special status and all the promises made in the State Reorganisation Act-2014 would be fulfilled.

“We want the people of Telugu-speaking states to extend their support to the front and be a part of the change,” Srihari remarked.The deputy CM then quickly added that Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao was the only leader in India who had the ability to lead an alternative front.

Left parties can strengthen the Front’

On the occasion, Srihari also called upon the Left parties too be part of the proposed front. He said it would be wise on part of the Left to join the front as they could play a vital role in creating positive public opinion in support of the proposed “front” across the country. “We want the Left parties to set aside all their differences and join us in forming alternative front. Left joining the front would strengthen it. Left parties going along with Congress would not serve the purpose,” he said. Coming down heavily on the BJP-led NDA government, Srihari alleged that the government had failed on all the fronts and had not fulfilled the promises made to the nation.

Srihari said both BJP and Congress had failed in developing the nation.

“If large scale corruption took place during UPA regime, during Modi rule, large scale financial irregularities have taken place. Modi allowed the looting of banks. Even as the entire nation is shocked with the development, the Prime minister had till now had not made any statement on the issue,” the deputy Chief Minister alleged.

TRS to decide who will be next CM

Reacting to the ongoing speculation that IT Minister KT Rama Rao will head the TRS and will sit on CM’s gadde once CM K Chandrasekhar Rao enters national politics, Srihari said the party would take a decision on it. “As of now we have only one leader, that is KCR. There is no number two position in our party. The party would decide who will be the next CM,” Srihari said.